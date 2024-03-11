Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $133.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

