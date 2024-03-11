Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,571 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ventas by 46.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 328,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VTR opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR
Ventas Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.