Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,571 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ventas by 46.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 328,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

