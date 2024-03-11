Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,130 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.71.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

