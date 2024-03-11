Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

