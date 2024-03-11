Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $119.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

