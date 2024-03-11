Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

