Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

