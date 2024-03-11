Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

SUI stock opened at $133.56 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.