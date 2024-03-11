Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,451 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

