Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 778 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

