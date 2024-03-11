Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,333 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $185.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

