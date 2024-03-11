Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,488 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 181.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Textron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $92.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

