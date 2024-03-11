Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,523 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Veeva Systems worth $83,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

NYSE VEEV opened at $227.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

