Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,523 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $83,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average is $199.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

