Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $87,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after buying an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.7 %

NET opened at $97.99 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at $128,866,957.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 998,286 shares of company stock worth $92,690,239. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

