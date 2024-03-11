Royal Bank of Canada Has $83.76 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Weyerhaeuser worth $83,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

