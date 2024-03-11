Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $79,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE APTV opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.