Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 296,676 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Coterra Energy worth $90,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

