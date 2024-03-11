Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

