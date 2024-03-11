Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $293.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

