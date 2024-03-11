Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.