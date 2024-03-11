PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC Stock Down 0.5 %

PTC stock opened at $185.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

