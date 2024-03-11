Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.04 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

