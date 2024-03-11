Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

