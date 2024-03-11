Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $250.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

