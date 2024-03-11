Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.80 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,570,906 shares of company stock valued at $383,420,768. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

