Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 33.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 167.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 218,066 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.80 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.