Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 17,342 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

