MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,512.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,666.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,492.94. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

