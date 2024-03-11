Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

