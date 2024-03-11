iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after buying an additional 371,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

