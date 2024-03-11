Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $390,348.52 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

