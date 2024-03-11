GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $103.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

