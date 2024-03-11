Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE F opened at $12.18 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.