Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $625.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

