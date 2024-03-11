American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.