36,579 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

