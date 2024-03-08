Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,896 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.