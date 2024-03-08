Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) PT Lowered to $51.30

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $66.80 to $51.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

