Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $795.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,880.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

