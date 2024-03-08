TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $14.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIXT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 272,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

