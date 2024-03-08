Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Head-To-Head Survey

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surrey Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 0 4 7 1 2.75

Profitability

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $70.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares 26.24% 6.62% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Prosperity Bancshares $1.60 billion 3.74 $419.32 million $4.53 14.09

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.