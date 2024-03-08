StockNews.com Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $695.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,789. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

