Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.35. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

