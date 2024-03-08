Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

