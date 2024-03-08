Scotiabank Cuts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.