Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Raised by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

