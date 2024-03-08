PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 7.6%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About PharmaCielo



PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

Featured Stories

