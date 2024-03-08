PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Review

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $44.20 million 3.64 $1.03 million $0.03 101.67 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.07 -$17.78 million ($5.73) -0.01

Profitability

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PaySign and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 3.51% 9.25% 1.40% Auto Parts 4Less Group -2,810.16% N/A -3,834.34%

Risk and Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PaySign and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

PaySign beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

