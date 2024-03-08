Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 567,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,194 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

